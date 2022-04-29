Werhnil Wish List competition keeps on giving

The Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School and Monte Christo Project Primary School received donations worth N$6000 each from Broll Namibia a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group late last month.

The Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School received two classroom cupboards and the Monte Christo Project Primary School received a projector including a stand.

Head: Marketing and Public Relations (PR) at Broll Namibia, Sylvia Rusch said in these challenging times, it is so important to hold hands and give back to the communities as it is our communities who continually support our Wernhil Shopping Centre.

“This initiative is a true example of our O&L Group Purpose, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ and is only possible thanks to Wernhil’s valuable tenants, shoppers and the centre management team, to whom I want to say a humble thank you,” added Rusch.

Also recognising the impact of the initiative was Wernhil Shopping Centre General Manager, Johan van der Westhuizen said this initiative is an opportunity to give back to the communities and goes from strength to strength every year.

“With our Wernhil tenants becoming more involved, we hope to keep giving and teaming up as long as we can to make the greatest impact,” said Van der Westhuizen.

Speaking on behalf of the Khomas Regional Director of Education, Deputy Director of Education, Arts and Culture, Paulus Lewin said the long-standing partnership and annual sponsorship through the Wernhil Shopping Centre Wish List Competition contributed significantly to the efforts made thus far by the two schools to ensure continued teaching and learning, amidst hardships and challenges experienced over the past year.

“Be assured that the generous donations of today will bring some relief to both the learners and their schools in that they will bring some much-needed technologies to the Monte Christo Primary School and safe space to protect valuable items for the Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School,” stated Lewin.

He said they are looking forward to a continued partnership that will bring forth the necessary development to the country through investment in the education of our children.