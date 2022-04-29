Breweries temporarily discontinues Windhoek Light production

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) announced the temporary discontinuation of its low-alcoholic and -kilojoule beer brand, Windhoek Light at the end of May.

The company said the decision to cease production of Windhoek Light was informed by current consumer demand as well as market trends.

“NBL regularly reviews all its Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) to assess their feasibility according to the company’s responsibility to deliver value through appealing products to consumers and shareholders alike,” the company said in a statement.

NBL, however, provided reassurance that the offering will not be disappearing for good, and might be revisited in future depending on consumer demand and that the Heineken transaction had no influence on the decision.

Consumers looking for a substitute need not despair as NBL will continue to offer its other low- and non-alcoholic beverage products, including Tafel Radler in Lemon and Grapefruit; Horizon Non-Alcoholic Flavoured Beer; and Windhoek Non-Alcoholic Beer.