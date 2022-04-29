National Housing Enterprise awards best students at NUST with sponsorships

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) sponsored top-performing students in the field of Rural and Regional Development Planning at the recently held Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) 2022 Academic Awards.

The sponsorship valued at N$10,000 is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two entities in 2017.

Chief Executive Officer of NHE, Gisbertus Mukulu applauded the students for their hard work and advised them to continue to work hard for the benefit of the country and that the sky is the limit.

Yapeni Ngiteeka, the best first-year student in the Bachelor of Regional and Rural Development Program said she considers herself fortunate to receive this generous sponsorship and will continue to work hard.

Human Capital and Strategy Acting Executive at NHE, Dapewa Walther said this initiative helps to ensure a better and a skilled workforce for the benefit of the Namibian society at large. “Intern-ship opportunities, awarded for a 3 month period, seek to expose students to real work situations and experience and in turn, we hope to help address the shortage of skills within the construction sector and invest in the capacity building and skills development of the Namibian child,” added Walther.

The purpose of the MoU is to give internship opportunities to students in the fields of Urban and Rural Development, give graduates in training exposure in the fields of architecture and reward top performers in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year of studies.