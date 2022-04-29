Select Page

May 12, 2022

Namibia condemns senseless killing of Al Jazeera journalist

The government on Wednesday condemned the senseless killing of the Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

Akleh was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, 11 May, just days after the world celebrated World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Executive Director, Penda Naanda in a statement said this sad event is a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press and media freedom.

“Freedom of expression is the core of human individuality and is one of the essential foundations of a safe and prosperous society. Media freedom has been and remains an important part of democratic societies and essential to the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he reiterated.

According to Naanda, the work of the media is of paramount importance in times of conflict, adding that society needs free media to provide accurate information and informed analysis to hold governments to account for their actions.

The official called for the Israeli authorities to conduct a swift investigation into this senseless killing, and for those responsible to be held accountable.

 

