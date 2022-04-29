City of Windhoek Mayor receives updates from Jamaican Consular

The Mayor of Windhoek, Sade Gawanas received a courtesy visit from the Jamaican Consular to Namibia, Professor Earle Taylor at Town House this week.

The City of Windhoek (CoW) said the meeting aimed to provide updates on the latest developments of the activities highlighted in the Memorandum of Understanding, that the two signed earlier in March.

“Among the discussed updates is the City’s reciprocal visit to Jamaica in July or August this year, the delegation will include council members, city officials and business representatives,” emphasised the City.

Additionally, CoW said the Hand Across Africa Musical Tour, taking place in September, for which Namibia is among the ten nominated African host countries, will bring Namibia’s music and culture to the forefront of the world.