Select Page

SADC to host meeting on food security

Posted by | May 11, 2022 |

SADC to host meeting on food security

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will on 13 May hold a Joint Meeting to review the food security situation following challenges experienced by the region due to excessive rains that caused flooding in some parts, cyclones and drought in others; outbreaks of transboundary animal and plant pests and diseases; and developments in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The meeting will be attended by SADC Ministers Responsible for Agriculture and Food Security, Fisheries and Aquaculture in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The objective of the meeting is to follow up on the decisions of the SADC Summit, Council of Ministers and the Sectoral Committee of Ministers responsible for Agriculture and Food Security, Fisheries and Aquaculture.

The meeting will review the implementation of the Regional Agricultural Policy (RAP) and its related programmes including food security, livestock, crops and fisheries and aquaculture; as well as review programmes of work of the SADC Plant Genetic Resources Centre (SPARC) and Centre for Coordination of Agriculture Research and Development in Southern Africa (CCARDESA).

Ministers will also deliberate on programmes of regional dimension in support of the implementation of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030 and the SADC Vision 2050 particularly programmes for the development of Agriculture and Food Security, Fisheries and Aquaculture sectors.

The Joint Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Agriculture and Food Security, Fisheries and Aquaculture, will be preceded by the meeting of the SADC Senior Officials responsible for Agriculture and Food Security, Fisheries and Aquaculture to be held from 10 to 12 May .

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

MVA Fund in blood donation drive

MVA Fund in blood donation drive

25 March 2013

Increasing cargo volumes through Walvis Bay

Increasing cargo volumes through Walvis Bay

21 May 2012

Leveraging the energy mix calls for the enhanced collaboration and accountability

Leveraging the energy mix calls for the enhanced collaboration and accountability

21 April 2022

“I race for fun”

“I race for fun”

5 July 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<