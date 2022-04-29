UNAM to present new Milky Way results

The University of Namibia (UNAM) will be hosting a conference, on 12 May at 14:30 at the UNAM Main Campus, to present new Milky Way results from the Event Horizon Telescope.

The tertiary institute will further explain how these results relate to the Africa Millimetre Telescope (AMT) which will be built in Namibia.

The University in a statement said there will be simultaneous conferences organised around the world including Germany, the USA, Chile, Japan and South Africa.

“We will make the results available on 12 May and its relation to the AMT will be publicly issued shortly after the start of the conference, along with extensive supporting audio and visual materials,” added UNAM.

The AMT will be the first radio telescope in Africa that is sensitive to millimetres-wavelength radiation.

“It is part of a large collaborative project between Radbound University, the University of Namibia and various intentional partners. The main goal of the project is to expand the telephone network of the Event Horizon Telescope with a radio telescope in Namibia,” concluded the university.