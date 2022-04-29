Select Page

UNAM to present new Milky Way results

Posted by | May 11, 2022 |

UNAM to present new Milky Way results

The University of Namibia (UNAM) will be hosting a conference, on 12 May at 14:30 at the UNAM Main Campus, to present new Milky Way results from the Event Horizon Telescope.

The tertiary institute will further explain how these results relate to the Africa Millimetre Telescope (AMT) which will be built in Namibia.

The University in a statement said there will be simultaneous conferences organised around the world including Germany, the USA, Chile, Japan and South Africa.

“We will make the results available on 12 May and its relation to the AMT will be publicly issued shortly after the start of the conference, along with extensive supporting audio and visual materials,” added UNAM.

The AMT will be the first radio telescope in Africa that is sensitive to millimetres-wavelength radiation.

“It is part of a large collaborative project between Radbound University, the University of Namibia and various intentional partners. The main goal of the project is to expand the telephone network of the Event Horizon Telescope with a radio telescope in Namibia,” concluded the university.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namibia, Tanzania ink agreements targeting tourism, art, culture and youth development

Namibia, Tanzania ink agreements targeting tourism, art, culture and youth development

3 December 2019

Follow-up letter on Zimbabwe – fear continues to be the state’s instrument of absolute control

Follow-up letter on Zimbabwe – fear continues to be the state’s instrument of absolute control

21 January 2019

Aus and surroundings turn into kaleidoscope of desert flowers after the rains

Aus and surroundings turn into kaleidoscope of desert flowers after the rains

4 August 2020

Central Bank to host 20th annual Symposium

Central Bank to host 20th annual Symposium

16 September 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<