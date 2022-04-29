Counterfeit goods worth N$5 million destroyed

The Namibia’s Revenue Agency (NamRA) destroyed counterfeit goods valued at over N$5 million which were confiscated following their illegal importation into the country, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The counterfeit goods included branded items displaying several prominent clothing brands and ranged from clothes, shoes, perfumeries and bags, and sanitisers and electronic devices such as cellular phones, NamRA spokesperson Steven Ndorokaze said in a statement.

Ndorokaze said the destroyed goods were classified as counterfeit goods, meaning that they were manufactured or sold under another brand name without the brand owner’s authorisation.

“In terms of section 123 (1) (b) of the Act, the importation of counterfeit goods is prohibited in Namibia owing to copyright infringements and in the interest of protecting society. NamRA officials confiscated the goods at different duty stations as part of the enhanced enforcement of the applicable domestic and international instruments,” he added.

NamRA has since called upon the public to refrain from importing counterfeit goods as they could lose the acquired stock due to the violation of the law.

“Further, counterfeit goods might be harmful to society as such goods would have not been subjected to the relevant established standards,” he concluded.