Dimension Data welcomes new students in IT training programme

Dimension Data Namibia recently took in five new students as part of its 2022 XT Student Programme, which trains selected participants in the field of IT for 18 months and enables them to apply these skills within a working environment.

This new group of students forms the 9th edition of the internship programme which has thus far seen 38 students go through the programme since it was initiated in 2006.

The programme introduces participants to either the Microsoft or Cisco framework and runs in two phases: the first six months lay the foundation in all things computer-, network- and server-related. Thereafter, participants work to achieve their Comptia A+, N+, Server+, Security+, and Cloud+ Certifications. Participants also take on the Server Certification, Desktop Certification and/or Network Certification Path.

In addition to these qualifications, the programme also provides exposure to the technology and interaction that can be found in a real-world IT environment.

Dimension Data Managing Director, Annalize van der Merwe said the company provides for the training costs of the programme and participants receive a monthly allowance.

“While we cannot ensure it, there is the prospect of further employment at Dimension Data after participants conclude their training. While we aim to take on as many participants as we can, we believe that wherever they go from this programme, they will be a valuable addition to the organisations they will go on to join or start. Learning and development are vital to our industry, as well as the future of Namibia, therefore we are committed to investing in the development of young Namibians in the IT industry,” van der Merwe said.

Those interested in applying for Dimension Data’s XT Student Programme are required to have a HIGCSE or IGCSE qualification, preferably in Mathematics. Enthusiasm for Information and Communication Technology is also a plus. More details about the programme can be found at [email protected] .