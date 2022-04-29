Namibia Investment Promotion targets MSMEs in the northern regions – Know2Grow campaign to commence this week

Following the success of the first phase of the Know2Grow campaign the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) is taking the campaign to the northern region, kicking off in Tsumeb in the Oshikoto region on 10 May, and culminating in Katima Mulilo on 20 May, a statement released on Tuesday said.

In addition to the experts representing various Business Support Organisations, the NIPDB has enlisted prominent entrepreneurs as speakers to share their entrepreneurship experiences and motivate the participants.

These include Nico Kaiyamo, an entrepreneur based in Tsumeb; Beata Shitemba, founder of Nels

Babies and Kiddies; Keri Kosozi, founder of Usuta Couture and Prisca Mayombelo, Founding Director of PM Transport and Road Safety Consulting.

According to NIPD, all sessions are free and open to MSMEs currently operating in or those who aspire to start businesses in the following sectors: Textile and Manufacturing; Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing; Electronics and Information, Communication & Technology; Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen.

Know2Grow is conducted as formal information sessions facilitated by the NIPDB in collaboration with key partners including commercial banks and government agencies that share relevant information about starting and operating an MSME business in Namibia.

Since its launch in February 2022, the campaign has been rolled out in the Hardap and //Kharas regions, engaging with over 1,000 MSME owners so far. The NIPDB has set itself an ambitious target of empowering at least 3,000 MSMEs countrywide by the end of the year.