MultiChoice Talent Factory opens entries for 2023 class

MultiChoice is once again searching for 60 aspiring film and TV content creators from Southern Africa, West Africa and East Africa to be part of the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy Class of 2023.

The world-class film and TV training programme which is now in its 5th year kicks off in October 2022.

The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification, to apply for this exciting opportunity to hone their television and film production skills. The curriculum combines film studies such as directing, sound design, and the business of film, to name a few with workplace experience on M-Net’s top productions.

The 12-month fully-funded programme is open to candidates from Southern, Western and East African countries. Under the leadership of three new academy directors, this will be a landmark year for the MTF Academy programme.

This year’s newly-appointed MTF academy directors are Atinuke Babatunde (West Africa hub), Victoria Goro (East Africa hub) and Christopher Puta (Southern Africa hub).

Coming in with 15 years of experience in audio and video production, Southern Africa Academy Director Christopher Puta believes that the growth of Africa’s film and TV industry starts with providing young people with the opportunity to produce quality content.

“By equipping students with what it takes to be world-class film and TV professionals, the MTF Academy programme is effectively raising the next generation of African storytellers and historians,” he said.

In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others.

Previous cohorts have also worked with the United Nations’ Verified campaign, and have pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP) and Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

“The continued support from stakeholders, partners and students has been overwhelming, and we couldn’t be more excited to have reached our fifth year as one of the MultiChoice Group’s leading initiatives directly investing in young African filmmakers,” said MTF Director Nwabisa Matyumza.