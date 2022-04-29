Cancer Association to host support and patient advocacy workshop

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), through their Circle of Hope programme, will be hosting a cancer support and patient advocacy workshop, Voice of Hope, on 14 May from 08:00 to 15:30, with tickets costing N$150 per person at the Safari Hotel.

Chief Executive Officer of CAN, Rolf Hansen said Voice of Hope brings together like-minded and serving hearts who want to impact the course of cancer in Namibia.

Guest speakers to attend the workshop are Afra Schimming-Chase, Proactive women’s empowerment advocate, Magreth Mengo, Head of Marketing Communication and CSI at Standard Bank Namibia, Angelique Kotzee, Social Worker at Namibia Oncology Centre, Sharlene Bergh, Support volunteer and co-founder of Reach of Recover programme in Namibia, Monique Cloete, MD of Liberty Life Namibia, Cathy Scheepers, Head of the Max Foundation for Africa and the Middle East and Lauren Pretorius, Head the Campaigning for Cancer team in South Africa.

According to Hansen, the event is supported by Standard Bank Namibia and the Circle of Hope programme of the Cancer Association of Namibia which touches the lives of thousands of Namibians diagnosed with cancer through their psychosocial support programme.

“Please contact Renay before 11 May at 061 237 740 or [email protected] if you would like to be part of this workshop,” concluded Hansen.