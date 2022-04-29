Healthcare sector critical for the country’s national development plan and strategies – Geingob

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob recently said the general development of the country’s healthcare sector is critical for the country’s national development plans and strategies and aspirations outlined in Vision 2030.

Geingob echoed this late last month at the inauguration of the University of Namibia (UNAM) Health Sciences Campus, which now boasts of a training complex with a state of the art public dental clinic constructed for N$340 million

“Ultimately, we want to reach a high standard of professional health service delivery in public health institutions that will reduce the gap between private and public sector health institutions,” he emphasised.

Geingob said as the government they are committed to the constant improvement of the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

“When I inaugurated the Hage Geingob campus, I stated that as an important investment in our health sector, the campus will have an integral role to play in the future of our Namibian house, and nobody expected that statement to be realised in such a short time,” he added.

UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu said this infrastructure is evidence that the government has not opted out of the development of Namibia.

“We commend these sterling efforts and are pleased by the fact that our institutions of higher learning are developing the expertise and know-how to assist the government in fighting current and future pandemics,” added Matengu

The training complex comes with a functional public dental clinic and dental practice. The clinic will be divided into two sections, the private wing which will offer general and specialised dental services by UNAM lecturers and specialists and the student training cubicle wind. In this wing, patients will be treated by students under the direct supervision of a lecturer or specialist.

The clinic belongs to UNAM but will be open and cater to the dental needs of the general public. It will also accommodate medical aid patients and even those without it.