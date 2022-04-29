Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 09 May 2022

May 9, 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Swakoppoort Dam data for last week was 1134.39 m, 58.911 Mm3, 92.8 %.

**Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam took place.

***No water level reading received for Otjivero silt Dam.

****Neckartal Dam data is for last week.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

