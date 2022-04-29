Select Page

City of Windhoek commences with seasonally weeding clean-up campaign

The City of Windhoek (CoW) recently launched the seasonal weeding clean-up campaign at the Katutura Cemetery.

The municipality said this is an effort to address weed control related demand and maintain a healthy habitable environment for all residents.

“This is part of the continuous Mayoral cleanup campaign which aims to engage and educate residents to change their behaviour and take full responsibility for their environment,” added the authorities

City of Windhoek Mayor, Sade Gawanas expressed her gratitude to the resident who made the effort to participate in this initiative and emphasised that cleanliness can only be achieved through collaboration among various levels of the public, government, and private sectors, as well as the willingness of residents. “It is therefore mandatory that every property owner and the corporate world clean within a three-meter radius of their properties,” she emphasised.

The municipal cemeteries were previously maintained through an annual bidding procedure, but due to financial constraints, the City Council has decided to clean the cemeteries seasonally and all areas to be cleaned are divided into zones to create job opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

 

