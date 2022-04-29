Select Page

Zamibia and Nambia to ink agreement on construction of gas and oil pipeline

Posted by | May 6, 2022 |

Zamibia and Nambia to ink agreement on construction of gas and oil pipeline

Lusaka– Zambia and Namibia are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a gas and oil pipeline, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala said the pipeline will be constructed from Windhoek to Lusaka, the Zambian capital, state-run news agency Zambia News and Information Service quoted him as saying.

The minister said the agreement will be signed next month and that the gas will be used for power generation while the oil pipeline will help reduce the cost of petroleum products in the southern African nation.

The project, he said, which was expected to take three to four years to complete, will have its main gas and oil power station in Lusaka.

The minister said recently that the government intends to embark on regional diplomatic engagements and diversified partnerships in the energy sector as part of efforts to tackle challenges in the energy and petrol sectors.

Last month, Zambia signed an agreement with Angola to have a stake in that country’s Lobito Oil Refinery Project which will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. (Xinhua)

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

More solar power flares at Okahandja

More solar power flares at Okahandja

14 October 2016

NamPower, Diaz Wind Power deal potential game changer in the power sector

NamPower, Diaz Wind Power deal potential game changer in the power sector

24 January 2018

Total joins Impact and NAMCOR in deep water block

Total joins Impact and NAMCOR in deep water block

9 November 2018

Elizabeth Bay Mine operations set to resume at full capacity by the second quarter of 2021

Elizabeth Bay Mine operations set to resume at full capacity by the second quarter of 2021

15 October 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<