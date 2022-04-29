More tournaments essential for sports and youth development – Kasaona

After winning the inaugural Bank Windhoek Rambler’s Under 21 Soccer Tournament, Kasaona Football Academy owner, Uerikondjera Kasaona said that tournaments of this magnitude are essential to sports and youth development.

“It brought the best out of my young players as we continuously assess their development and progress,” she said. “The goal is to see the players progress from grassroots to matured nationals and ultimately international players.”

In 2017, Uerikondjera Kasaona started the Kasaona Football Academy to keep youths off the street and develop young soccer players of both genders.

On 30 April, Kasaona Football Academy defeated Ramblers on penalties to win the Bank Windhoek Ramblers Under 21 Soccer Tournament. With few chances for goals during regular play, the game ended in a goalless draw and had to be decided on penalties. Kasaona Football Academy prevailed to win the shootout 4-3.

“It was a tough tournament, but we prevailed,” said Kasaona Football Academy’s Captain, Tuazuvirua Toromba. He said they were proud to be part of the tournament as a team. “It brought us and the fans together, which is a testament that soccer brings people together,” he said after applauding Bank Windhoek for the sponsorship.

Kasaona Football Academy’s defensive midfielder Ngero Katua won the Player of the Tournament award. Ramblers’ defender Jack Parker won the Young Player of the Tournament award, and Rambler’s goalkeeper Josef Philipus won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award. Simon Elago of Swallows, Solomon Negumbo of Ramblers, and Muzeu Muzeu of Kasaona Football Academy shared the Top Goal Scorer award, with three goals each.

Hosted at the Ramblers Sports Ground in Windhoek, the Bank Windhoek Rambler’s Under 21 Soccer Tournament kicked off on 22 April and concluded on 30 April.

Eight teams participated, namely Ramblers, Athletic Club Football Academy, Sport Klub Windhoek, Deutscher Turn und Sportverein, Fortis Football Academy, Kaizen Football Academy, Swallows Football Club, and Kasaona Football Academy’.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorships, and Events, Bronwyn Moody, congratulated the participating teams for excellent performances during the Tournament.

“As a connector of positive change, it is an honour to witness what this Tournament meant to the participating teams. We wish the players the best as they continue developing their soccer skills,” said Moody.

The Vice-Chairperson of the Ramblers Soccer Club, Alessandro Micheletti, said that the tournament exceeded their expectations.

“We were super excited to host the Tournament and everything was well organised from all parties involved from the Bank, the clubs, players and fans,” he said.

In their remarks, Uerikondjera Kasaona and Tuazuvirua Toromba thanked and encouraged Bank Windhoek to continue developing soccer by hosting more soccer tournaments in the future. “Thank you to Bank Windhoek for making this possible,” said Uerikondjera Kasaona.

The objective of the Bank Windhoek Rambler’s Under 21 Soccer Tournament was to provide Under 21 soccer players with a platform to develop their skills and talent. “This objective has been achieved in this initial stepping stone towards building a strong base of talent in the country,” concluded Moody.