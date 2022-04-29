Select Page

Taimi Shejavali appointed new CEO of Ashburton Namibia

FirstRand Namibia this week announced the appointment of Ms Taimi Shejavali as the new CEO and Portfolio Manager to lead the Ashburton Namibia business into the future.

Shejavali joins the group from Stanlib Namibia where she served as CEO of the business for the past five years. She holds a B.Compt Honours from UNISA and a Higher Certificate in Financial Markets and Instruments among other professional qualifications.

Her professional career has seen her work in South Africa and Namibia, and she has served on various boards.

“We are excited to have attracted someone of Shejavali’s calibre. Given her broad financial management industry experience of over 20 years she will bring a wealth of insight and knowledge to the investment team and is well placed to lead Ashburton’s next growth phase,” said Conrad Dempsey, FirstRand Namibia CEO.

On a personal note, Shejavali is an avid traveller and has lived in Angola and Norway, but she maintains that Namibia is still the most beautiful country in the world. She spends her off time with a large extended family together with her husband and two teenage children.

“Shejavali succeeds Josephat Mwatotele who is transitioning out of his current role within the group. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Josephat for his impeccable leadership and the strong legacy he has left at Ashburton for Taimi to build on. During Josephat’s tenure as CEO, we’ve seen our investment office take shape, observed great collaboration between teams and cemented our desire to create innovative solutions that clients want and need” Dempsey added.

“We wish Shejavali all the success in this new role and look forward to working together to realize the group’s integrated financial services ambitions, which are key to cementing our clear competitive advantage” concluded Dempsey.

 

