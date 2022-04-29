Bulk electricity tariffs to increase by 7.30%

Electricity regulator, the Electricity Control Board (ECB) Thursday said it will increase the average bulk tariff by 7.30% from the currently approved tariff of N$1.6982 per kilowatt-hour to N$1.8222 per kilowatt-hour for the period 2022/2023.

The approved tariff adjustment is effective from 1 July and will apply to NamPower bulk customers, i.e. Regional Electricity Distributors (REDs), Local Authorities, Regional Councils and Mines, the ECB said

“The approved increase follows a tariff decrease in 2019/2020, no tariff increase for 2020/2021 and an increase of 2.29% in 2021/2022,” they said, adding the ECB considered several factors, including the impact of the tariffs on the electricity supply industry, consumers, and the economy at large.

Meanwhile, as part of the discussions with Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy, the ECB said the ministry availed N$100 million through the National Energy Fund, to mitigate the impact of the increase on consumers.

“The allocated funds will be used for energy-related variable costs of NamPower in consultation with the ECB,” the regulator concluded.