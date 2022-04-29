Local Genetics Auction Group hosts first event this year

The biannual Namibia Genetics Auction Group’s event, which was hosted at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek on 26 April saw participating farmers achieve an average price of above N$60,000 for bulls and close to N$30,000 for heifers and cows.

The auction facilitated the sale of 91 cattle, comprising 43 bulls, 25 commercial females, 8 heifers and 15 cows and calves. The highest price at the auction was an impressive N$110,000 which was achieved by both a Simbra and a red Brahman bull.

“We had a very successful auction,” said Namibia Genetics Auction Group Leader, Bianca Lueesse. “The animals on offer were of very high quality and were prepared to the highest standards.”

Established in 2011 and sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Genetics Auction Group comprises 15 members specialising in seven different cattle breeds. It is the biggest cattle breeding group in the country based on membership and breeds bulls and cows best suited to Namibia’s harsh conditions. The Group holds two annual auctions, the second for the year will take place in August.

Lueesse thanked Bank Windhoek for its support over the years. She said the Bank’s support allows the Group to contribute to the country’s food production in terms of cattle farming. “Namibia Genetics Auction Group wants to express its gratitude for the continued support by Bank Windhoek and wishes all buyers the best with their new animals,” concluded Lueesse.