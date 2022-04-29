Select Page

RMB appoints Emrie Brown as new CEO

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the corporate and investment banking business of FirstRand Limited, announced the appointment of Emrie Brown as its new chief executive, effective 1 October 2022.

Brown will take over from current chief executive, James Formby, who will hand over the role after seven years as RMB CEO.

“I am delighted to be able to pass the baton to someone of Emrie’s talent and experience. The time is right to hand over and I have the right person to hand over to,” said Formby.

Brown began her career with RMB in 2001 as a transactor and became head of Leveraged Finance in 2006. In 2009 she moved to Cape Town to head up the Western Cape investment banking team. She relocated to Johannesburg after being appointed as co-head of the Investment Banking Division in July 2015.

Brown is currently the Head of RMB’s Banking Division (which includes Corporate Transactional Banking, Investment Banking and Coverage), which represents the most significant portion of RMB’s total earnings. She has extensive experience in investment banking and holds strong, long-term client relationships.

“I am humbled and honoured to be appointed as the next CEO of RMB. I am following in the footsteps of remarkable CEOs before me that has built a business that I am proud to have been a part of for most of my banking career. I look forward to working with our diverse and high performing teams to deliver a distinctive experience to our clients,” said Brown.

FirstRand Limited CEO, Alan Pullinger said the group is grateful to Formby for his stewardship of RMB, which, during his tenure, continued to be a leader in the markets where it operates, generating growth and returns for FirstRand shareholders.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

