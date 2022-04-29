Select Page

GIPF urges members to update personal files

Posted by | May 5, 2022 |

GIPF urges members to update personal files

GIPF is calling on all of its active members to update their personal files such as the beneficiary nomination forms and their records at their respective places of employment, in order to avoid delays in pension benefit payouts.

Edwin Tjiramba, GIPF’s General Manager for Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement said the most important document which guides the GIPF Board of Trustees in distributing a member’s benefits is a beneficiary nomination form.

A beneficiary nomination form is a document that identifies people (beneficiaries) whom the member has chosen to receive their death benefits in the event of a claim. A beneficiary nomination form does not replace a Will/Testament but only serves as a guideline to the Board of Trustees of a fund when paying out death benefits.

“Thus, it is required of each member to ensure that their form is updated annually or when the need arises, for example in instances of a marriage/divorce, the birth/death of a child/children, or when there is a change in employment,” Tjiramba said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Breweries aid traders association

Breweries aid traders association

29 August 2014

Send Money now easier

Send Money now easier

26 February 2016

Neighbour’s SA emerge as the country’s largest export and import destination in July

Neighbour’s SA emerge as the country’s largest export and import destination in July

10 September 2021

Study finds ways to boost intra-African trade

Study finds ways to boost intra-African trade

28 January 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<