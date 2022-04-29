AU Chairperson condemns attack on ATMIS base in Somalia

The Chairperson of the Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated by Al Shabaab militants against an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base in the Middle Shabele region, southwest of Mogadishu, on 3 May.

The Chairperson in a statement paid tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives helping to bring peace and stability to Somalia.

Mahamat extended his sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Burundi, and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded as a result of the attack.

The Chairperson has also reiterated that this heinous attack will not lessen the determination of ATMIS forces and reaffirms the continued and unwavering commitment of the AU to support the Somali government and people in their pursuit to achieve sustainable peace and security.

Mahamat meanwhile has called on the international community to increase support to the Somali security services and the ATMIS mission commensurate with the security challenges at hand.