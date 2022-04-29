Select Page

May 5, 2022

Twapewa Kadhikwa to host annual women’s retreat

Queen of entrepreneurship, Twapewa Kadhikwa will be hosting a women’s retreat from 24 to 26 June at Midgard Lodge.

Kadhikwa said her annual women’s retreat is a catalyst event on the local landscape hosting participants who have made a dent in their areas of influence.

“Hosted over a weekend the retreat guarantees value from speakers, workshops, great food and hospitality, networking, fun and activities and aims to empower, encourage, educate and equip participants and take them to the next level,” she added.

Kadhikwa further stated that the time is now to activate your faith and renew your mindset for a more productive and prosperous future, by developing and broadening your thinking to overcome any challenges to create a happy, fruitful and enlightened standard of living for you and your family at the retreat.

“Be intentional on leaving a legacy and the path forward for generations to come, take charge of your finances, get out of debt and achieve financial freedom by securing your place at the retreat at Midgard Estate 062 503 888,” concluded Kadhikwa.

 

