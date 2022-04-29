Live arts festivals calls for creative works

The National Theatre of Namibia and Goethe-Institut Namibia opened the call for artistic works for the 2nd edition of the annual 1-week long Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) set to take place from 14 to 22 October in and around Windhoek.

The festival aims to bridge life and the arts in the city, by offering opportunities for live artistic forms to be showcased and/or exhibited within Windhoek’s public spaces.

In 2021, the festival was successfully launched and hosted over 30 artists, showcasing small-scaled happenings, installations, performances, live music and public engagements that were spread across the city.

OLAF is largely brought about by the inaccessibility of the majority of Windhoek’s inhabitants to various artistic expressions; often limited to indoor, and at times, inaccessible areas of the city. Thus, OLAF offers opportunities for immersive, experimental, and refreshing artistic forms that can be showcased or installed in public spaces where everyday life and the arts can meet.

Individual and ensemble performing artists, visual, digital, and conceptual artists are called to propose small-scaled works, that are logistically achievable and family-friendly to feature in the festival.

Due to resource allocations, ensembles should not exceed four members. A standard material, rehearsal, and transport fee of N$ 1000 will be provided to each contracted artist, who will be remunerated with an additional fee.