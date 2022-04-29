Select Page

Live arts festivals calls for creative works

Posted by | May 5, 2022 |

Live arts festivals calls for creative works

The National Theatre of Namibia and Goethe-Institut Namibia opened the call for artistic works for the 2nd edition of the annual 1-week long Otjomuise Live Arts Festival (OLAF) set to take place from 14 to 22 October in and around Windhoek.

The festival aims to bridge life and the arts in the city, by offering opportunities for live artistic forms to be showcased and/or exhibited within Windhoek’s public spaces.

In 2021, the festival was successfully launched and hosted over 30 artists, showcasing small-scaled happenings, installations, performances, live music and public engagements that were spread across the city.

OLAF is largely brought about by the inaccessibility of the majority of Windhoek’s inhabitants to various artistic expressions; often limited to indoor, and at times, inaccessible areas of the city. Thus, OLAF offers opportunities for immersive, experimental, and refreshing artistic forms that can be showcased or installed in public spaces where everyday life and the arts can meet.

Individual and ensemble performing artists, visual, digital, and conceptual artists are called to propose small-scaled works, that are logistically achievable and family-friendly to feature in the festival.

Due to resource allocations, ensembles should not exceed four members. A standard material, rehearsal, and transport fee of N$ 1000 will be provided to each contracted artist, who will be remunerated with an additional fee.

To apply, fill in the online application form and submit it between 03 to 30 May. The themes of proposed works can cover a wide range and are not limited. More information about the festival is available on the National Theatre’s website.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Another dose of Nianell

Another dose of Nianell

29 June 2012

Katutura: Catalyst of Innovation

Katutura: Catalyst of Innovation

11 April 2014

Legendary local guitarist to headline at Night Under the Stars

Legendary local guitarist to headline at Night Under the Stars

27 June 2018

Jurassic World – Film Review

Jurassic World – Film Review

26 June 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<