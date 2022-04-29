Search for the next Namibian Esports Team commences – First entries for competitions to close Friday

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting national qualifiers for six game titles, all titles selected by the International Esports Federation (IESF) for the 2022 World Esports Championship (WE Championship).

According to Salomé de Bruyn, NESA spokesperson, what makes this year more sensational than the previous years, is that for the first time, mobile games will be involved.

Once again powered by Logitech, NESA starts the search for the next Namibian Esports Team, to compete in the African Regional Games for a chance to wear the Namibian colours in Bali, Indonesia, at the WE Championships in November/December.

The selected PC titles are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) and DotA2, both of which are played in teams of 5. For console, specifically PlayStation, the titles are Tekken 7 and eFootball 2022, which are played solo by athletes. The mobile titles are Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), played in teams of 5, and PUBG Mobile, played in teams of 4.

NESA will especially be looking out for the female CS:GO athletes as the WE Championship will feature the first CS:GO tournament this year.

The first qualifier tournaments start on 7 May with CS:GO, DotA2 and MLBB set to take place online over the next two months. Tekken 7 and eFootball 2022 will both run as physical tournaments on two days, 7 May as well as 4 June. PUBG will also be online, running on two days of which the first round is on 14 May and the second round on 11 June.

“Please note that the first entries, for CS:GO, DotA2 and MLBB, will close on 5 May, and Tekken 7 and eFootball 2022 on the day of the tournament at 10:00.,” she added.

De Bruyn meanwhile said any interested esports athletes should check out the NESA platforms and get involved as soon as they can, and not miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Interested parties can also contact Flip de Bruyn at 081 141 5100, Damien Britz at 081 148 2628, or contact NESA directly via email at [email protected] More info will also be available on any of our social media platforms, at www.esportsnamibia.org or find us on Facebook: Namibian Electronic Sports Association.