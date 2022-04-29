NamiGreen now measuring the CO2 impact of e-waste recycling operations locally

Premier recycling company, NamiGreen, have started to measure CO2 reductions enabled by their recycling efforts, NamiGreen, Per Hansen recently said in a statement.

NamiGreen E-waste recycling in Namibia collects and recycles a considerable amount of used and broken electronics (i.e. e-waste) from both companies and households in Namibia. The company does so to create jobs, prevent landfilling and do something good for the environment.

According to Hansen, in the company’s pursuit to become even more green, their latest efforts include measuring the carbon dioxide (CO2) impact of all of the e-waste collected and recycled.

Those measurements are in turn presented to their clients with a so-called certificate of disposal, which includes the number of CO2 savings, that a particular recycling effort has produced, he added.

“Our clients have responded well with the new CO2 measurements because it puts a concrete measure on their actual recycling effort. Now clients can say ‘we have saved the planet e.g. 1 ton of CO2’ simply by recycling old and broken electronics,” he said.

Hansen said in total, that NamiGreen estimates that their clients have contributed to a total reduction of 420 tons of CO2 in Namibia alone.

“Put into perspective, that amount of CO2 is what a normal passenger car would emit of CO2 if driven 42 times around our planet Earth!,” he concluded.