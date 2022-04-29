Empowered women unveil the secrets to self-development

Last month, “Divas and Gents hosted its second annual event titled “Little Black Dress under the theme Own Your Thrown” at Avani Hotel.

The event was graced and opened by Dr Cecile Fransman and afterwards, the founder of Divas and Gents, Liezel Ndjaronguru thanked the women in attendance and reminded them of the unique power that they instil in themselves. She reiterated that the event was established to inspire, encourage and motivate women in an ever-demanding society.

Certified executive, author and transformational coach, Estelle Tjipuka reminded each woman of their capabilities of fighting their daily challenges and achieving their goals.

“How do we silence the noise? Take the very same noise that is making noise in your head and direct it in such a way that it works for you instead of against you. Also, set goals for yourself. When we set goals for ourselves it builds momentum,” she shared.

Award-winning gospel singer, Maranatha blessed the evening with two delightful gospel songs that elevated the atmosphere. The crowd embraced the moment with an amazing aura of grace and tranquillity which blended with the atmosphere.

Miss Namibia Chelsea Shilongo said, “beauty is anything that gives you joy,” she continued to enlighten the audience about how the narrative society has of beauty needs to change.

She took the audience on her life journey of how she was bullied because of her body. Today, she embraces her ability to make use of platforms created to empower women not only based on their beauty but to make an impact in society.

“If you believe you are the most beautiful person in this room tonight, you are! Yes, you are beautiful, “she added.

Pursuing self-development and growth has proven to help people live better, more productive, and healthy lives. This statement is perfectly aligned with what the queen of entrepreneurship Twapewa Kadhikwa said. “The only way you move from A to B where B is a better place, you’ve got to develop yourself,” she reminded.

Master of Ceremonies Che Ulenga ensured that each woman in attendance was engaged and all the women left with so much motivation to change and be a better people. Queen Ivy Tailombe who attended the event commented saying, “Women must tend to encourage and empower each other to become the best version of us.” Aretha Wallenstein a businesswoman who is not a stranger to the Little Black dress event, encouraged every woman

seeking knowledge and motivation to attend the next event.” Be ready! come with an open heart and mind if you want to change as a woman,” she exclaimed.

The women were treated to a free interior design tutorial by Zita Jesus who gave a free consultation which allowed each lady to note a few tricks to create a comfortable, workable and sophisticated environment meant for a real queen.

During the vote of thanks, Ilke Platt, Founder of Poiyah Media thanked main sponsors ABInBev, and Avani for sponsoring as many entrepreneurs need such funding to create such impactful platforms. Legal &Corporate Affairs Manager of AB InBev Alexanderie Basson applauded the organizing team for coming up with such an initiative that allows more empowered women in society.

“This event aligned with our brand promise which cultivates strong women who can relax responsibly after all of their hard work as a mother, wife, corporate and just a woman,” she smiled.

The next event will be hosted in Tsumeb in September and for any upcoming events, contact the organizers through social handles @the_little-black_dress_event.