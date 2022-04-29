Dis-Chem to serve customers over WhatsApp

Dis-Chem customers can now quickly and easily access various services through WhatsApp by sending ‘Hi’ to 0860 347 243.

The easy to navigate menu then allow shoppers to choose which action they want to perform.

Utilising a conversational approach through WhatsApp, Dis-Chem’s millions of customers can register for a Benefits Card and existing members can update their details, check their loyalty points balance, report lost or stolen cards and receive a digital replacement immediately, and register for Dis-Chem’s Baby Programme.

Dis-Chem will also use the channel to alert customers when their repeat medication is due for collection or when delivery from their preferred store is ready through ‘Pack My Med’, which is Dis-Chem’s online repeat medicine ordering platform.

Clickatell’s Commercial Senior Vice President for Growth Market, Werner Lindemann said consumers have shown they prefer to use chat channels, and WhatsApp in particular, to engage with each other and with their favourite brands. It makes excellent sense for Dis-Chem to offer WhatsApp as a fast and cost-effective way for their customers to do business with the retailer.

“Once more, it provides them with a platform that is perfectly designed to administer support and time-efficient responses and new functionality any time. We are looking forward to building the partnership with Dis-Chem over the coming months and years as we innovate and co-create new services using the chat app that will meet their customer’s growing digital expectations,” he added.

Head of Loyalty and Customer Rewards at Dis-Chem Lynne Blignaut said Clickatell’s close relationship with Meta as an enterprise Business Service Provider, as well as their extensive experience helping local and global retailers boost their CX through chat, chose partners an obvious one for us. “Delivering the WhatsApp channel to our customers resolves an immediate customer experience need, adds to our ability to continue to deliver superior convenience and gives us an excellent opportunity to expand our digital offering in the future, Our teams have worked closely to ensure our customers will find the user interface intuitive and the service immediately convenient and valuable,” concluded Blignaut.