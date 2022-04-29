Rössing inaugurates six new water reservoirs

Rössing Uranium increased its water storage capacity by 600,000³ with the completion and inauguration of six water reservoir tanks.

The reservoirs which cost over N$100 million also assist in easing the pressure on the already existing NamWater infrastructure. Rössing said water is a key commodity in the operation of the mine’s production, and with the unpredicted sulphur outbreaks in the sea, a strain is put on the NamWater mandate of supplying the community of coastal towns with fresh water, which in the process affects the mines.

Currently, three NamWater reservoirs are used for supplying Arandis and Rössing mine, with fresh water and also provide buffer capacity when there are sulphur sea outbreaks in the ocean and the Orano desalination plant is unable to operate.

Sufficient buffer capacity is reserved for Arandis during periods when NamWater is unable to supply fresh water and when the reservoir levels drop to that level, the mine has to cease operations, until such time that reservoir levels have recovered sufficiently to safely resume operations. The new reservoirs will help alleviate this problem.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Honourable Carl Schlettwein applauded Rössing Uranium for implementing initiatives which are aimed at supporting government efforts to supply fresh water to all areas of Namibia.

“I am pleased to note that the construction was performed by a local contractor, who was responsible for all the on-site construction activities, with a total of 100 contractor employees appointed during the duration of the project,” Schlettwein said.

Speaking at the official inauguration, Rössing Uranium Board Chairperson, Steve Galloway said the inauguration of the reservoirs exemplifies the way Rössing Uranium goes ahead of the pack and addresses issues in an innovative way and solves problems for the community, the region and the nation at large.

“The issue of water in the Erongo Region, particularly facing the mines was raised during the recently held Namibia Chamber of Mines Annual General Meeting, and it is good to have the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform witness what Rössing Uranium is doing in a proactive way to create self-sufficiency,” Galloway said.

Rössing Uranium’s Managing Director Johan Coetzee said, the mine is already reaping the fruits of its investment of N$ 100 million, as it was able to sustain operations late last year when there was planned maintenance shut at the Orano plant.