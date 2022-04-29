Creative Entrepreneurship programme to revive music and festival scene

The Goethe- Institut Namibia’s Creative Entrepreneurship Programme in collaboration with GIZ Startup Namibia has launched for a 3rd year with 10 participants, who will refine their businesses to become even greater industry players in the music & festival production industry.

The businesses selected for the 2022 programme are Blaqhouse Collections Management, Wiser Observer, Area X, OFFTHEGRID, Fine Tune Music CC, Aspect Audio Visual, MR Technical Events & Media Consultants, FrontPage Media, DONLU Africa, Idiosyncratic Productions.

The aim of the programme in 2022 remains to encourage and inspire creative entrepreneurs in Namibia towards identifying lucrative business opportunities; developing their business ideas and refining their business plans, with the long term aim to create economic growth in the creative industries.

The programme features a series of workshops where one theme will be dealt with in-person over 3 to 4 weeks, assignments, review sessions and peer learning. In addition to workshops, the participants will be invited to masterclasses that are facilitated by experienced industry leaders both locally and internationally which adds a layer of practical growth.

Mentorship & networking also forms part of the programme elements which will be made available to the participants about the content they’re working through. This platform will also be an opportunity to link the participants to a wider network and also potential partners/ funders or clients to generate sales.

This year’s Creative Entrepreneurship Programme is set to end with a final showcase event, which will allow the participants to apply the lessons learnt in a bid to show the audience what their businesses are capable of.