Under 21 football tourney to conclude this weekend

The final round of the Bank Windhoek Rambler’s Under 21 Soccer Tournament will take place at the Ramblers Sports Ground on Friday, 29 April, and Saturday, 30 April 2022 in Windhoek.

Divided into two groups, A and B, the eight participating teams are Ramblers, Athletic Club Football Academy, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS), Fortis, Kaizen Football Academy, Swallows, and Kasaona.

The inaugural tournament, which kicked off last weekend, aims to continue on a high note as teams will have a final shot at the ultimate prize this coming weekend.

Swallows, Athletic Club Football Academy, and Ramblers are through to the semifinals. Kasaona and Kaizen Football Academy still have a chance to claim a spot in the semifinals when they meet in their final group match on Friday evening.

With a girl’s exhibition match included for the weekend, the Bank Windhoek Rambler’s Under 21 Soccer Tournament semifinals and final will take place on Saturday, 30 April.

“We have seen so much talent on display, and we are excited to see what happens come match day,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorships, and Events, Bronwyn Moody.

She invited all soccer enthusiasts to come in numbers and witness promising soccer talent in action.

The programme for the weekend is as follows: Friday, 29 April 2022. Matches start at 18:00 until 21:00. Saturday, 30 April; Semi-final 1 – 14.00; Semi-final 2 – 15.30; Women’s Exhibition Match – 17:00; Finals – 19:00 and Prize Giving – 21:00.