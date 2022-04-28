Select Page

Ondonga Chief pays visit to Geingob

Posted by | Apr 28, 2022 |

Ondonga Chief pays visit to Geingob

The Chief of the Ondonga Traditional Authority Omukwaniilwa Fillemon Shuumbwa this week paid a courtesy visit to the President, Dr Hage Geingob at State House, where he pledged support in furthering unity and the developmental objectives of the government.

Commending the Ondonga Traditional Authority for the cohesion they display in the management of their affairs, the President used the occasion to remind traditional authorities that the government would not interfere in the succession disputes the authorities.

Geingob further implored the authorities to solve succession and leadership disputes in line with customary law and traditional customs. He stressed that culture was important for the vitality of a nation, stating that “a nation without a culture is not a nation”.

Geingob added that no traditional authority enjoyed precedence over others and all are welcome to the Presidency.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

German delegation seek more business opportunities

German delegation seek more business opportunities

15 April 2016

Telecom commits to providing superior solutions, experience to its customers – Redesigned Outapi Teleshop opened

Telecom commits to providing superior solutions, experience to its customers – Redesigned Outapi Teleshop opened

19 May 2021

Regional and international flights suspension extended to 31 August

Regional and international flights suspension extended to 31 August

26 June 2020

Schlettwein encourages investments in the road sector

Schlettwein encourages investments in the road sector

12 March 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<