Agribank, Agronomic Board ink five-year collaboration agreement

Agribank and the Namibian Agronomic Board this week signed a 5-year agreement that will see the two institutions transform small-scale farmers through scaling-up programmes in agronomy and horticulture production, value addition, and connecting them to formal markets for expansion.

The agreement involves a range of interventions aimed at developing the agronomic and horticultural industry in Namibia, including promoting the adoption of relevant technologies and climate-resilient strategies amongst agronomy and horticulture farmers.

Additionally, the scope of the agreement covers risk assessment of loan applicants who want to venture into production, value addition and storage of agronomic and horticultural products, while also evaluating the need for new loan products across the agronomic and horticultural value chain.

The two institutions will further share information relevant to the core business of each party and collaborate in hosting capacity building activities to enhance the knowledge and skills in production for farmers/individuals/small and medium enterprises.