Prime Minister to lead off the first pan-African virtual training programme for women early in their government careers

The Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, on Thursday 28 April will lead off the first pan-African virtual training programme for women early in their government careers.

The training session will be free to any women in the first five years of their government career in any of the fifty-four countries in Africa and is convened by Africa.com and Coca-Cola Africa as part of their Women Heads of State Initiative.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila will talk about the three pieces of advice for women early in their government careers, which will target civil servants.

“Training young women in government across Africa is so important because they need to continuously increase their knowledge and skills to ensure an effective and more responsive public service,” she added.

Chief Executive Officer of Africa.com, Teresa Clarke said they are motivated to use the media platform they have built over the last twelve years as a force for good.

“The last two years have taught us all about the power of distance learning, and we are excited to be partnered with Coca-cola Africa to bring free, world-class professional development to every African woman early in her public service career,” she added.

The training is free for any woman in Africa, working in public service, in the first five years of her career and they can register for the training at https://virtualeventcenter.africa.com/registration/

Vice President for Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability in Africa, Patricia Obozuwa said they are happy to be supporting this training workshop, which is an excellent opportunity for them to advance gender equality and build the capacity of thousands of emerging African leaders in the civil service.

“Women empowerment is one of the focus areas under our sustainability platform, JAMII, where we commit to unlocking economic opportunities for women across the continent,” she concluded.