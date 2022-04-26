Select Page

SADC hosts first-ever investment roundtable

Posted by | Apr 26, 2022 |

SADC hosts first-ever investment roundtable

Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa and Eswatini recently convened its first-ever Investment Roundtable to discuss how SACU can be positioned as an industrial and manufacturing hub through the development of regional value chains.

The roundtable which took place in Gaborone, Botswana from 12 to 13 April showcased 36 specific bankable projects or investment and export opportunities by the Investment Promotion Agencies in the SACU Member States, in the following priority sectors: Agro-Processing (Leather and leather products, fruits and vegetables and meat and meat products); Textiles and Clothing; Cosmetics and Essential Oils, as well as Pharmaceuticals.

Possible solutions to finance industrialisation were explored, including infrastructure that supports trade as well as export promotion. Challenges identified include access to funding for entrepreneurs, packaging of investment projects, harmonisation of regional payments systems and mobilising resources from capital markets.

To meet these challenges, possible instruments to mobilise financing for industrialisation that was considered, include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, debt swaps and remittances from the diaspora. In addition, the options for SACU to leverage funds from existing Project Preparation Facility sources and establish a Regional Financing Mechanism were considered.

The roundtable further underscored the need for seamless cross-border trade through harmonising regulations to ease trade among the SACU member states. The high transport costs in the region and the delays in the clearance of cargo were highlighted as some of the key challenges impacting cross-border trade.

Consequently, the role of transport corridors in the region as important economic development corridors was amplified as one of the means to enhance the competitiveness of the trading environment in SACU through closer collaboration and partnerships.

 Mokgweetsi Masisi, President Botswana and Chairperson of the SACU Summit of Heads of State or Government delivered the keynote address at the roundtable.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

State oil company leads government organisations in vaccination race

State oil company leads government organisations in vaccination race

27 January 2022

“Whether yes or no, we must provide responses”, says Geingob on decision-making of deals

“Whether yes or no, we must provide responses”, says Geingob on decision-making of deals

5 June 2020

Local Start-up Festival to nurture upcoming entrepreneurs

Local Start-up Festival to nurture upcoming entrepreneurs

29 May 2017

Massive Development Bank award looking for best innovation business

Massive Development Bank award looking for best innovation business

29 August 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<