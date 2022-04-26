Mixed Martial Arts fighters off to IMMAF Africa Championship in South Africa

Namibia Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Federation will be represented by five athletes at the International MMA Federation (IMMAF) 2022 Africa Championship to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from 28 to 30 April.

As IMMAF’s first closed tournament on the continent, exclusively featuring African talent, participating nations include Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Coach and owner of Sousa Studio, Carlos De Sousa said the fighters who left on Tuesday are in high spirits and ready for the task at hand.

“The fighters are healthy and ready for the championships. This championship means a lot for the development of the discipline in Namibia,” he said adding that the team has been preparing hard during their training camp.

The all-male Namibian team will include Flyweight fighters Jason Beukes and Paulino Alan Vumpa; Veja Hinda (Featherweight); Eduardo Platt and Geraldo Bok (Lightweight); while the heavyweight division will be represented by Uys Landsberg.

“We can expect a lot from these young Namibian team as this is their first time to participate in such a tournament. The team hopes to deliver outstanding performances,” De Sousa said adding.

IMMAF President Kerrith Brown in a statement said, “It is exciting to be able to return to Africa and create opportunities again for MMA amateurs to compete on the IMMAF platform. Africa has a record of providing top-ranked talent for IMMAF and is a hotbed of potential. Competition can be expected to jump up a notch with the addition of newcomer national teams, and everyone will be watching for the emergence of rising stars from Africa’s grassroots.”