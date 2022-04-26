Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 25 April 2022

Posted by | Apr 26, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 25 April 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam took place.

**No reading received for Otjivero silt Dam.

***No reading received for Neckartal Dam, data was estimated.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 15 November 2021

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 15 November 2021

15 November 2021

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 15 December. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 20 December 2017

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 15 December. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 20 December 2017

15 December 2017

Weather 05 June 2015

Weather 05 June 2015

5 June 2015

Understanding weather – not predicting 20 september 2013

Understanding weather – not predicting 20 september 2013

20 September 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<