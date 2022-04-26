Select Page

NHE follows hard line for debit order home loan repayments

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) will implement the use of debit order payments or deductions from 1 May 2022, the entity announced in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the Enterprise, this is in line with its mission to provide efficient service delivery to all its clients.

“Clients are requested to visit the nearest NHE regional office to make the necessary arrangement to aid the implementation of the debit order payments/deductions. All accounts in respect of a home loan will be paid through this provision from now on,” they added.

According to Beverley Gawanas-Vugs, acting Chief Financial Officer, this new system will help streamline the efficiency of housing loan repayments and debt collection, reduce the administrative burden for NHE and help cashflow management for clients.

 

