Nictus opens grand new showroom in Walvis Bay

Nictus Furnishers last week revealed its new showroom to an eager clientele in Walvis Bay where the company has been trading for years.

The new Walvis Bay showroom is now the second-largest in the Nictus stable, only surpassed by the group’s massive showroom in Windhoek.

Managing Director, Francois Wahl commented “With this expansion we have been able to double our staff complement by creating 16 additional jobs, which is a big win, especially in the current economy. We are very excited to be able to bring more variety for our customers at the coast and we look forward to continued growth.”

The new store is located on Theo Ben Gurirab Street and officially opened for business on Thursday 21 April 2022, at an event attended by the town’s Mayor and representatives of the furniture industry in Namibia and South Africa.

Marketing Assistant, Henok Sivambi said “In pursuit of variety, the branch will stock even more brands with an expanded range in addition to existing popular brands like Samsung, Hisense and Defy.”

New brands include Bosch, Candy Smart Appliances, Smeg, a new kitchen product range and an array of small appliances.

The opening of the Walvis Bay branch also featured the unveiling of a Nictus concept store, Bedding Boutique, making it the second Sealy Specialist Sleep Centre under the Nictus umbrella at the coastal area.

The Bedding Boutique in Walvis Bay includes all LazBoy products including recliners, incliners, couches, lounge suites and daybeds, for those who value comfort in both the bedroom and the living room.

Francois Wahl (left) in his fancy party livery with the Mayor of Walvis Bay, His Worship Trevino Forbes.