Sport stuff supports basketball and soccer coaching exchange between Windhoek and Berlin

Following a year-long Covid-19 delay, the Deutscher Turn u Sportverein (DTS) and the Basketball Artist School (BAS), last week Friday received a large donation of a selection of sport equipment to assist local training of soccer and basketball players.

The donation was presented by Mr Stefan Höß and his colleagues of the German Embassy in Windhoek.

Currently, a coaching exchange project in the areas of youth basketball and soccer is taking place in the framework of the anniversary programme of the Deutsch-Namibische Gesellschaft (DNG) celebrating 20 years of city partnership between Berlin and Windhoek.

As part of this cooperation, German coaches have been conducting workshops in Namibia since the beginning of April while the Namibian coaches will travel to Germany for the return visit later in the year.

Friday’s donation includes soccer balls, basketball balls, cones, sports bags, magnetic coaching boards as well as linesman flags, all in support of the implementation of the coaching courses. The presentation ceremony was attended by representatives from DTS, BAS, DNG, the German Embassy as well as the City of Windhoek.

Representative from the Deutsch-Namibische Gesellschaft (DNG) , the German Embassy, Deutscher Turn- und Sportverein (DTS) and the Basketball Artist School (BAS), and a handful of young soccer and basketball fans.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

