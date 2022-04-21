Select Page

Rössing sends red dash to vocational training centre for mechanics to train on

Apr 25, 2022

Rössing Uranium recently donated a retired utility vehicle to the AIMS Vocational Training Centre in Arandis for the training of the centre’s automotive mechanic apprentices. The vehicle has been in the mine’s service for many years.

AIMS’ mechanic instructor, Valde Haihambo expressed their gratitude, adding that the donated vehicle will “help us a lot in delivering our training.”

“We believe in education being a collective responsibility, and we are grateful that Rössing Uranium is contributing to the social development of our society and investing in the young generation,” he said.

In the past, the centre had to send its apprentices to workshops in other towns, placing an additional financial burden on the trainees.

The mine’s Corporate Communications Manager, Daylight Ekandjo highlighted said the donation is a response to the needs of society. “We see continuous skills training and development as very important,” she said.

“Various investments, such as the one we are witnessing today, are all seen as contributing positively to the needs of society by providing support to communities without creating dependency.

The vehicle was received during a donation ceremony on Friday 22 April 2022 by the centre’s Head, Mrs Florida Husselmann.

Florida Husselmann (right), the Head of the AIMS Vocational Training Centre in Arandis with Rössing Mine’s Corporate Communications Manager, Daylight Ekandjo.

 

