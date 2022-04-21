Broadband connectivity at 89%

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has confirmed that there is an increase in the number of mobile broadband subscribers, which is attributed to the MTC 081 Nation project.

The Deputy Minister of ICT, Emma Theofelus said the country’s broadband connectivity has reached 89% population coverage, while Long Term Evolution (LTE) infrastructure provides 79% coverage, compared to 40% a year earlier.

Theofelus said this at the first in-country session of the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum held on 20 April, under the theme ‘Towards a Digitally Inclusive Namibia’.

Theofelus added that through the broadband policy, the country aims to provide a broadband speed of at least 2Mbps to 95% of the population by 2024.

“The Broadband policy is there to reduce the digital divide and the MICT prioritises digital literacy in the country and thus has so far established Multi-Purpose Community Centres in all 14 Regions,” emphasised Theofelus.

The Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum was organised by the Digital Foundation of Namibian in partnership with Paradigm Initiative, the day forum discussed Digital exclusion and inclusion in the country and its impact on human rights, Access to information, Privacy, Digital Ids and Surveillance, Digital infrastructure and prioritization of ICT, Gender and ICT, and the Artificial Intelligence national strategy.