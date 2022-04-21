UN Chinese Language Day commemorated locally

Chinese culture and language are contributing to global cultural diversity, the University of Namibia (UNAM), Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Ellen Namhila said on Friday last week as the institution celebrated International Chinese Day in Windhoek.

The United Nations observes the UN Chinese Language Day every year on or around 20 April, where the contribution of Chinese literature, poetry and language to the world culture is highlighted.

Speaking at the event which included activities, like the Chinese Bridge Proficiency and singing competitions, Namhila, said the event was an eye-opener for many Namibians and a great platform, especially for students aspiring to learn the Chinese language and culture.

“I am honoured to have been part of this occasion and I am impressed with students’ proficiency in the Chinese culture and language they exhibited during their performances,” she added while commending the lecturers at the Confucius Institute at the UNAM for their hard work.

As part of the festivities, students participated in the Chinese Bridge Proficiency Competitions which provided a platform for learners to showcase their Chinese language skills, share their learning experiences, examine their learning outcomes, and build a bridge to promote friendship.

Those who excelled the most managed to win tokens of appreciation that included, TVs, cameras, smartwatches and cellphones.

“Since its inception in 2002, the competition has become a popular international event among Chinese language learners worldwide, and students from local schools and UNAM will be invited to the various competitions,” she added.

According to Namhila, for the singing competition, Chinese songs are becoming more and more popular all over the world, and are one of the best ways to promote the Chinese language.

“The Chinese Embassy will promote this competition via its Facebook and Twitter accounts, and share posts to introduce Chinese songs on a daily basis. The Embassy will select a few for the final,” she added.

Speaking at the same event, Charge d’ Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, Yang Jun, commended the Namibian students’ performances, while he admired their talent in grasping the Chinese language and culture.

“I hope this platform can increase the cultural exchange between our two countries and contribute to further development of friendly ties,” he added.

Meanwhile, to top off the event, attendants were treated to Chinese quizzes; Traditional Chinese Medicine and an exhibition of Chinese calligraphy and paintings were also made available.