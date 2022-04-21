NUST hosts data science school this week

The Faculty of Computing and Informatics at the Namibia University of Science and Technology will be hosting the workshop to equip participants with practical skills in the field of data science and its application to different disciplines from 25 to 29 April in Windhoek.

The NUST-DARA Data Science School, scheduled is funded by DARA Big Data, which is part of the Newton Fund and funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council, part of UK Research and Innovation and the South African Department of Science and Innovation.

DARA Big Data provides intensive data science skills training to students from the 8 African countries that partnered to build the mid-frequency instrument of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescope in Southern Africa.

The NUST-DARA Data Science School will explore a hybrid approach (virtual/in-person) technical workshops and sessions to help participants learn about data science, discuss the latest on new technology and collaborate on projects through the hackathon.

The hackathon aims to allow participants to collaborate on various projects, whereby they will be applying data science methods on datasets to solve local challenges that are globally relevant in areas of healthcare, agriculture and astronomy. The participants will participate in an in-person hackathon.

The 4th industrial revolution is a technological revolution that will shape and affect all spheres of life. However, there are technological barriers that prevent locals from fully participating in this technological revolution. One of the barriers is the digital skills deficit.

Co-creation activities such as this hackathon are one way to introduce and equip participants with data science skills, which enable participants to better interact with massive amounts of data and derive insights from to data to improve decision making.