How to build your executive presence in the workplace

The Economist Businesswoman, brought ladies from all walks of life together for a networking breakfast on 22 April at Am Weinberg, inspiring the ladies to hone their executive presence in the workplace.

Guest Speaker, Brigit Hoffman, General Manager of Emoneko and Executive Coach and Organisation Psychologist explained to the ladies why it is important for them to have an executive presence because most of the time decisions are made in the workplace about them without them.

She focused on 9 development skills that could make their executive presence more felt in the workplace, which are to have a personal vision, be self-aware, have good verbal and physical communication skills, be good listeners, has a professional network, be able to manage your stress, be grounded, have a professional appearance and have boundaries and be humble.

“It is important to read the room and interact with the audience, but most importantly be yourself and have your voice, have a strong work ethic and be able to laugh at yourself, because these are some of the most desired traits of a leader,” emphasised Hoffman.

She urged the ladies to have a good balance of life and not just to focus on one aspect of life, we are not our careers. “The sky is not the limit, your mind is,” she concluded.

Also at the breakfast Aesthetic Centre Olympia, the Sponsor for the breakfast gifted some lucky ladies with vouchers for skincare and body treatments.