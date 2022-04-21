Select Page

How to build your executive presence in the workplace

Posted by | Apr 25, 2022 |

How to build your executive presence in the workplace

The Economist Businesswoman, brought ladies from all walks of life together for a networking breakfast on 22 April at Am Weinberg, inspiring the ladies to hone their executive presence in the workplace.

Guest Speaker, Brigit Hoffman, General Manager of Emoneko and Executive Coach and Organisation Psychologist explained to the ladies why it is important for them to have an executive presence because most of the time decisions are made in the workplace about them without them.

She focused on 9 development skills that could make their executive presence more felt in the workplace, which are to have a personal vision, be self-aware, have good verbal and physical communication skills, be good listeners, has a professional network, be able to manage your stress, be grounded, have a professional appearance and have boundaries and be humble.

“It is important to read the room and interact with the audience, but most importantly be yourself and have your voice, have a strong work ethic and be able to laugh at yourself, because these are some of the most desired traits of a leader,” emphasised Hoffman.

She urged the ladies to have a good balance of life and not just to focus on one aspect of life, we are not our careers. “The sky is not the limit, your mind is,” she concluded.

Also at the breakfast Aesthetic Centre Olympia, the Sponsor for the breakfast gifted some lucky ladies with vouchers for skincare and body treatments.

Head Aesthetician at Aesthetic Centre Olympia, Nadja Horsthemke in the middle with the lucky winners of vouchers, products and skincare and body treatments.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

RMB Namibia unveils Africa’s Fearless Thinker – a symbol of pride, courage and strength

RMB Namibia unveils Africa’s Fearless Thinker – a symbol of pride, courage and strength

14 December 2021

Winners of the Merck Foundation ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021 media recognition awards announced

Winners of the Merck Foundation ‘More Than a Mother’ 2021 media recognition awards announced

12 January 2022

Oxford’s new MBA scholarship to empower African women

Oxford’s new MBA scholarship to empower African women

25 March 2019

Human Resources specialist to share strategies for 2022

Human Resources specialist to share strategies for 2022

11 February 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<