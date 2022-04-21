NAMPOL cautions women to be vigilant of human trafficking

The Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) said on 21 April that it is reported that about 26 young Namibian women aged between 27 to 40 have left the country allegedly in pursuit of greener pastures, but are forced into exploitative and even life-threatening situations.

NAMPOL emphasised that it is alleged that these women engaged a facilitator in Namibia who lures them into accepting job offer abroad and trips to these countries include working visas, which can cost up to N$40 000 and are mostly covered by the facilitators but has to be paid back once the women are employed on the other side.

“Disappointingly, upon arrival, the promised salary, as well as living and working conditions, are normally not as promised to cause disputes between the employees and the employers and employees are not allowed to come back until they pay back the money,” added NAMPOL.

The Police cautioned the public because they are concerned about this unfortunate development in the country and they cannot allow women to be lured into these supposed lucrative criminal industries. “We appeal to the public to report all suspicious incidents of this nature to the nearest police station,” said NAMPOL.

Statistics show that cases of human trafficking reported to NAMPOL from April 2010 to March 2022 indicate a total of 77 cases of which 28 cases are under investigation, 26 cases were finalized, 17 cases are still on the court roll, and 6 cases are pending the Prosecutor General’s decision.