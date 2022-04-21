Breweries bag product quality award

For the 15th time, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has received the award for Constant Product Quality from the German Agricultural Society.

The award is an indicator of adherence to the highest quality standards and is only achievable if a company takes part in the German Agricultural Society’s International Quality Tests for five successive years and earns a minimum of three awards each year. The ‘Award for Constant Product Quality’ is then handed out following the fifth year of accomplishment.

“This award is a testament to NBL relentlessly striving to meet top quality standards. With a 100-year heritage built on our passion for beer and our uncompromising adherence to the Reinheitsgebot, we remain a Namibian business dedicated to creating value and new realities in Namibia through our brand and investing in our employees and their continuous development,” said Christian Mueller, NBL Manager: Brewing and Global Support.

The international German Agricultural Society Quality Evaluation rates beer brands brewed according to the Reinheitsgebot (‘Purity Law’) of 1516 against quality specifications for taste, analytical and biological standards.