GIPF to host pre-retirement workshops

To better prepare members for retirement, the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will conduct pre-retirement workshops from 26 to 28 April in Windhoek.

The workshops are aimed at GIPF members between the ages of 53 and 59 years, who are planning to go on early or normal retirement. The workshops form part of an extensive member education campaign, undertaken by GIPF annually.

According to GIPF Manager for Marketing Services, Amos Kambonde the main aim of retirement planning is to ensure that this period of life is not stressful for the member of the family. He said that GIPF envisions a generation of financially independent pensioners and that the member’s pension alone might not be sufficient to ensure their financial independence at retirement, hence the need for additional savings.

“Members are always encouraged to top-up or save more towards retirement through various vehicles such as retirement annuities, unit trusts, and or fixed investment vehicles. We all know it is sometimes very difficult to save up elsewhere, but we do need to sacrifice for these additional savings,” he added.

The workshops will take place at NIPAM in Windhoek, from 08h00 to 15h00.