NFA’s Secretary General Cosmos dismissed – Jacqueline Gertse appointed in acting SG

Namibia Football Association(NFA) Secretary-General, Franco Cosmos Thursday was dismissed after he was found guilty on 5 of the 9 counts brought against him.

“The SG is thus relieved from his duties, effective 21 April 2022,” a statement from the country’s Normalisation Committee (NC) said.

The dismissal comes following a thorough review of the disciplinary record and the recommendation of the Chairperson, which determined its full agreement to immediately implement the recommendation of the Chairperson, to dismiss the SG, the statement said.

The NFA NC was officially appointed on 30 March 2022 with an extensive mandate including running the daily affairs of the country’s football association.

“To enable the Secretariat to continue to carry out its main administrative functions without disruption, the NC has appointed Ms Jacqueline Gertse, as Acting Secretary-General until further notice, ” the NC added.

According to the NC, Ms Gertse not only possesses the leadership skills to support a smooth transition for the staff of the association, but she also has extensive experience in the football sphere, currently manager of the NFA Girls Elite Centre and Galz & Goals Programme Manager.

She previously held the position of National Coordinator for the NFA Galz & Goals Programme from 2010 to 2013. She is also a Commissioner for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) International Games and was also a member of the CAF Women’s Organising Committee from 2018 to 2020.

Ms Gertse hails from the Karas region where she completed her basic education. She holds a Bachelor of Education Degree from the University of Namibia and taught at both primary and secondary school levels between 1998 and 2013.

“The NC takes this opportunity to congratulate Ms Gertse on her acting appointment, whilst assuring her of its full support to enable her to positively manage the day-to-day affairs of the NFA,” they concluded.